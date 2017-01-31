Buddy Burgess, 89, of Pikeville, died January 27, 2017. He was a member of Sequatchie Valley Church of Christ. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in WWII. Buddy retired from Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative after 33 years. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed playing rook at the Bledsoe Senior Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Burgess; and daughter, Marie Sapp. He is survived by his wife, Joan Burgess of Pikeville; son, Randall (Brenda) Burgess of Dunlap; grandchildren, Julia Miller, J.W. Burgess, James Burgess, Chad Sapp and Nick Sapp; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Services were held Sunday, January 29 at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Paul Cagle and Bro. Dennis Smith officiating. Burial was in Green Acres Memory Garden. Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. The arrangements were by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.