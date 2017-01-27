Worthingtons on target

Not every day can a father and son boast being the top archers in the same tournament. But, for Bobby Worthington and his son, A. J. (Arlis James) Worthington, this became a reality earlier this month when they took first and second place in the International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) Indoor 3-D World Championship.

The father/son duo from Pikeville traveled to Cleveland, Ohio to compete January 13-15. Bobby scored an impressive 381 to take first place, while A.J. scored a 338 — 12 points ahead of third place.

Bobby has been known for years in the archery circuit, he is a five-time World Champion and a National and World record holder. In 2016, Bobby competed in the IBO World Championship, scoring 443; Traditional World Championship, 572; National Triple Crown Overall, scoring 1,046; first, second and third legs of the National Triple Crown, Spring Nationals, 375; and Indoor World Championship, 363. In 2015, he competed in the IBO Traditional World Championship scoring 580.

A.J. started competing with the 2015 International Bowhunting Organization Traditional World Championship with a score of 293. Last year, A.J. earned recognition as a state record holder, and placed third a national competition. He shot in the IBO World Championship, scoring 288; Traditional World Championship, scoring 295; National Triple Crown Overall score of 257 (third leg); Spring Nationals, 276; and Indoor World Championship with a score of 269. In 2015, A.J. competed in the IBO Traditional World Championship scoring a 293.