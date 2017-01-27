Community displeased over plans for park’s privatization

“Speak with one voice” ­— let your legislators know how you feel about plans to privatize the hospitality concessions at Fall Creek Falls State Park. That was the advice offered to a room filled with Fall Creek Falls State Park workers, community members and leaders. However, those attending expressed their concerns and displeasure of Governor Bill Haslam’s push to privatize the park.

