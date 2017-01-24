Ronald “Ronny” Myers, age 79, of Pikeville, TN died January 17, 2017. He was retired from Lockheed Aircraft and was the Brockdell Fire Chief. He was also of the Church of God faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, General B. and Lena Myers; brothers, G.B. and Carlos Myers; and sisters, LaJune Myers, Barbara Sullivan, Evelyn Johnson and Ann Welch. He is survived by his daughters, Carol (Craig) Miller of GA, Stephanie (Dr. Jimmy) Pitts of Chattanooga; son, Ron (Sue) Myers of GA; grandchildren, Jennifer Johnson, Michael Myers, James, Chloe & Jude Pitts; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Suzy Roberson of Pikeville and Joy Bratcher of Chattanooga; brothers, Wendell Myers and Steve Myers, both of Pikeville; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Friday, January 20, in the funeral home chapel with Bro. David Rogers officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements were made by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.