Margaret Anderson

Margaret Elizabeth Anderson, 80, of Pikeville, died January 22, 2017. She was a member of Griffith Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Anderson; grandson, Cameron Slate Marsh; parents, Roy & Ova Reece; sisters, Geneva Anderson and Burma Brewer; and, brother, Arlis Reece. She is survived by her children, Joyce (Russell) Simmons, Bobby (Sharon) Anderson, Toddy (Junior) Lewis, Jackie (Mitchell) Marsh and Dwayne (Phyllis) Anderson, all of Pikeville; thirteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Jenelle DeBord, Marie Sapp and Erma Hale all of Pikeville; brother, Gerald Reece, Pikeville; and several nieces and nephews. Services were held Wednesday, January 25 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Minister Jeff Simmons officiating. Burial was in Anderson Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. The arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, Pikeville, TN. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12:00-9:00 p.m. CST.