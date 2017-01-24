Frances Hardy

Frances “GG” Hardy, 75, of Dunlap, passed away January 19, 2017. She was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 945. Frances loved to cross stitch and quilt, and was a seamstress at many area businesses. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Hardy; a son, David Wayne Bickford; her parents, Thaddus and Maude Vanwinkle; a brother, Gordon Lee Vanwinkle and a sister, Velma Jean Vanwinkle. She is survived by her sons, Allen (Kathy) Bickford and Waymon (Linda) Bickford; grandchildren, Cassandra (Bryan) McDowell, Brandy (Mike) Long, Kristi (Rocky) Kilgore, Melissa (Dustin) Dawkins, Tara (Brian) Kelley and Tyler Harvey; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Evelyn Thomas and Marie Steinsiek; and several nieces and nephews. Services were held Saturday, January 21 at Williamson & Sons Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Lewis officiating. Interment was in Rhea Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, her family requests memorial donations in her memory to Sequatchie County Cancer Network, c/o Ann Smith, P.O. Box 697, Dunlap, TN 37327. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.williamsonandsons.com.