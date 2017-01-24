This world lost a great man today. Albert Finley George (A.F.), 97, of Pikeville, died Sunday, January 22, 2017. He lived through hard times like today, we can’t imagine. He survived a gun shot at four years old, lost his father at age nine which left him growing up and working hard with his brothers in a group which built the Great Smokey Mountains National Park to what it is today. He married the love of his life, Agnes Bickford George, 75 years ago last year. He went to war and sharpened his bayonet for General Patton, stood guard for President Roosevelt and Winston Churchhill, and shook hands with Dwight Eisenhower. He earned a purple heart for surviving a blast from a German anti-tank cannon in France. He will be buried with shrapnel from the battlefield still in his body. He will be greatly missed by all as he lived a life-long example of how a gentleman overcomes adversity. As a business man of 22 years, he and his wife owned and operated G and W Furniture Store. He was a member and attended Wheeler Hill Church of Christ. Preceding A.F. in death were his parents, Albert and Susie George; three brothers, Lawerence, Ed, and Burl; sister Evelyn Ferguson; sisters-in-law Goldeena, Darlene, Hattie and Ruth George. Left to cherish A.F.’s memories are his wife, Agnes George; children, Denny (Carla) George of Dunlap, Mary (Jim) Hall and Freddy (Sharon) George of Pikeville; six grandchildren, Isreal, Greta, Sumor, Kris, Jeremy, Daniel; four great-grandchildren, Layla, Ian, Baylor, Finley; two brothers, James, and Bill (Betty) George; many nieces, nephews, and friends; and special friends, Brenda (Conrad) Moore. A Celebration of A.F.’s Life was held Tuesday, January 24, in the funeral home chapel with Brother Bobby Collier officiating. Burial was in Wheeler Hill Cemetery. Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com. Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.