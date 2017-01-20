Henry Clay Swafford, 79, of Pikeville, died at his home, January 16, 2017.

He served in the United Sates Army. Some of Henry’s past times were playing golf, fishing, and coon hunting.

Preceding Henry in death were his parents, Sidney Clint and Mary Elizabeth Sullivan Swafford; sister, Dorothy Holloway; brothers, John Paul Swafford and Hollis Swafford; niece, Sheri Pendergrass.

Left to cherish Henry’s memories are his sisters, Virginia Swafford, Shelby J. Carroll, both of Pikeville, and Theresa Hodge, Spencer; brothers, Bratch (Laverne) Swafford, Max (Mary) Swafford, Dion (Linda) Swafford, all of Pikeville; several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Henry’s Life will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 20 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Doyle Ashburn officiating. Burial will be in Worthington Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 5-9 pm Thursday and until service time Friday.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.