Harold Swafford, 79, of Crossville, died January 13, 2017. He attended Mooneyham Freewill Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked 39 years and 8 months at the Crossville Rubber Plant. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Crata Swafford; brothers, Delbert Swafford, Randel Swafford and Curtis Swafford. He is survived by his wife Louise Swafford of Crossville; daughter, Greta (Terry) VanWinkle of Pikeville; son, Perry Swafford of Crossville; grandsons, Billy VanWinkle of Pikeville and Brandon Swafford of Knoxville; sisters, Gladys Hitchcox of Pikeville, Lucille Wyatt of Dayton, Ohio, and Wanda Thomas of Crossville; brothers, Virgil Swafford of Pikeville and J.E. Swafford of Pikeville; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held January 17, in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Wayne Sullivan officiating. Burial was in Akins Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements were made by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.