Week of 1/16/17

POULTRY TRUCK DRIVERS – Sign-On Bonus, Referral Bonuses & Potential Safety Bonuses. Local Delivery/Home Daily/Competitive Pay. Candidates must have: 1 Year CDL Driving Experience, Excellent Safety Record, Steady Work History. Apply in person: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. 1826 Cappella Street, Chattanooga, TN 37408. Equal Opportunity Employer M/F/D/V. 2BS3-4

DRIVERS – Regional and OTR, excellent pay + rider program. Family medical/dental benefits. Great hometime + weekends. CDL-A 1 year experience. 877/758-3905. 2BS3-4

FIREWOOD FOR SALE – oak, hickory, $50 rick. 423/991-3175; 931/319-5203. 6BS3-8

STOP SCRATCHING & GNAWING – shampoo with Happy Jack® Itch No More, apply Skin Balm®, add Tonekote® to diet. Bradley-Bledsoe Farmers Co-op, 447-2105, kennelvax.com. 4BS3-6

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR – 423/243-6663. TS3

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building, behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS3

FOR SALE – 185 Bobcat, bucket, 1-owner, $19,500. Jackhammer & tamper, $125 each. 423/580-4931. 2BS3-4

HOUSE FOR RENT – 4294 Lowes Gap Road, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, $850 month with deposit. 423/533-2418. BS3

FOR RENT – doublewide on Wheeler Mountain. 423/448-9214. B3S3-4

NEW YEAR 2017 – Celebrating 30 years at Daus Building Supply. Come see us for all your building or remodeling needs. THANKS! For 30 years. Hwy 28 S. Dunlap, 423/949-2820. TS3

LAYNE’S CONSTRUCTION & SEPTIC TANK SALES – we also do installations. Call 423/949-2654 or 423/619-7351. TS3

HANDYMAN – electric work, plumbing, general handyman work. Pressure washing. Call Ron, 423/488-1437. 12TS3-14

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1 bath, appliances furnished including W/D. $600 month. 322-2692. TS3

OAK, WALNUT & RED CEDAR BOARDS – and slabs for fireplace mantels, and also red cedar & walnut sofa tables, coffee tables & gun racks. 641/799-2347. TS3

APARTMENT FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA, Oak Street, Dunlap, $500 plus deposit. 423/309-2690. 4T2-5S3-6

FOR RENT – 1BR MH, water furnished, $300 plus deposit. In Daus, 423/762-3315. 2T2-3S3-4

LIEN SALE – for repairs and storage, VIN# KNAFE121X85549918, 2008 Kia Spectra, January 18, 423/785-7401. PO Box 2246, Dunlap, TN 37327. T2S3

FOR RENT – 2BR, 2BA MH on private lot, Johnson Drive, Dunlap. No smoking, no pets. $450 month plus deposit. Call 423/667-4136. T2S3

FREE FIREWOOD – you cut and haul. 423/447-8947. B2S3

PULLETS NOW AVAILABLE – start laying early spring, various kinds. Off Brockdell on Old CC Road. 3B2-4S3-5

BEAUTIFUL 3 PIECE FLORAL COUCH – sofa and chair set, excellent condition. $400 OBO. 207/991-2909. 2TS2-3

OL’BOY APPLIANCE REPAIR – Carl A. Smith, appliance technician, 949-5654, 423/260-4227, 423/243-8350. 4TS2-5

FOR RENT – nice 2BR apartment, water, appliances furnished. $450 plus deposit, no pets, no smoking, references required. 949-2698. 2TS2-3

HOUSE FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA on East Valley Road in Sequatchie County. Water furnished. Deposit $200 & $425 a month. Call 423/802-0489. 2TS2-3

FOR RENT – 1BR/1BA, Dunlap (upstairs unit). $425 per month + $225 deposit. No smoking, no pets. Text 423/280-3769. 2TS2-3

IPHONE REPAIR – 304-5619. 4TS2-5

FOR SALE – corner of Cumberland Avenue & Grove Street (old feed store). $225k. 423/447-8462. 4T51-3S52-3

FOR SALE/LEASE – Mt. Airy townhome #4, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, fireplace, hardwood and tile throughout. Owner financing available. Asking $159,500. Call Dennis Mills at 423/618-0091. TNTS42

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates. Cell 902-3013. 6TS50-4

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC.

FOR RENT – 1BR apartment, utilities furnished, $550 plus deposit. Barker Acres, 949-3457. TNTS47

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

CLEANING SERVICE – senior discounts. Call 554-3925. 6TS50-4

3BR, 1.5BA HOUSE FOR RENT – Dunlap, $650 month. Call or text 615/417-1115 or 423/240-9624. 4BS42-45

DOG SITTING – home-style boarding. Happy Paws, 949-5950. TNTS34

SWAFFORD SEPTIC SERVICE – Bledsoe, Rhea, Sequatchie, Van Buren. All churches 10% discount. 423/447-2410, 423/448-0452. Randall Swafford, 25 years experience. 8B45-2S46-3

SMITH’S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8” to 36”, gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS36-18

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSES, REGISTERED NURSES – 12 hour shifts, Certified Nursing Assistants, housekeeping assistants, cooks & dietary aides, day & evening shifts. Soddy Daisy Health Care, competitive wages, great benefits. Apply at soddydaisyhealthcare.com. 12TS47-7

3BR HOUSE IN DUNLAP – $650. Call 937/604-5672. TNTS47

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

USED MOBILE HOMES without land. All Sizes. $20K Cash or Less. Call 865-291-0506. TP-BTS3

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. 30TS47-25

FOR RENT – $550 month plus $550 deposit, 1,600 sf office building, by Dunlap courthouse, C/H/A, can be used for retail or storage also. 423/488-9482. TNTS39

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNT27S27

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Kieth, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. 26B31-5S32-6

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS39

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

