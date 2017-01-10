Luther “Poppie” Crosby, 83, of Pikeville, died January 5, 2017. He was of the Church of Christ Faith. His parents, Neal and Laura Belle Crosby; brother, Fred Crosby; and sister, Nannie Ferguson preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Ruth Crosby, Pikeville; daughters, Connie (Ben) Moyer of Soddy Dasiy, Teresa (Steve) Tatum of Chattanooga; grandson, Eric Brown, Knoxville; granddaughters, Stephanie and Ariel Tatum, Chattanooga; great-grandson Caleb Sobczak, Michigan; sisters, Annie Pearl Bellaire, Bessie Winstead, Betty Chambers, all of Morristown; sister-in-law Anna (Arnold) Bedwell, Pikeville; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 10, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Paul Cagle officiating. Burial was in Iron Hill Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements were made by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.