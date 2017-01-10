Jim Ricketts, 62, passed away January 5, 2017 at his residence in Dayton. Jim was a very devoted man of God. He lived to sing about the one he loved and hoped and prayed that just one more soul would be saved. Jim was a lifelong resident of Rhea County, and a member of Sale Creek Church of God, and well-known throughout the area for his gospel singing ministry, sharing the gospel through songs. He won numerous awards for his singing talent. He also loved to farm and woodwork. Jim had never met a stranger and was loved by many around the area. Jim will truly be missed, but his legacy will live on. Jim would always sing a song that says “I’m A Winner Either Way” and he truly was just that. Preceding him in death were his wife Annette Hodge Ricketts in 2012; mother, Oma Ellen Rogers; adopted parents Ted and Alina Rogers. He is survived by two sisters, Nancy (Ronnie) Smith Pikeville, and Connie (Donald) Heath Hampton, Virginia; singing partner and best friend for seven years Crystle (Lance) Elam of East Ridge; several nieces and nephews. Services were held Sunday, January 8 at Sale Creek Church of God with Rev. Mack Louallen and Rev. Jimmy Jewell officiating. Interment was in Kiuka-Rogers Cemetery. Please visit www.coultergarrisonfuneralhome.com to share condolences. Arrangements were made by Coulter Garrison Funeral Home, Inc. in Dayton.