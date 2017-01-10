Jamie Woolcott Fairweather, 65, of Pikeville, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at Wood Presbyterian Home in Sweetwater after a lengthy illness with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was preceded in death by her father, James Woolcott; and mother, Florence Woolcott Booth. Jamie was a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend. She spent her life helping others, be it in the Bledsoe County School System or at Mt. Crest United Methodist Church. Her smile brightened every room. Jamie is survived by her loving husband, Robert Fairweather; her wonderful daughter and son-in-law, Anna Fairweather (Michael Fernandez) of Chattanooga; her loving son and his family, Jim (Amber) Fairweather of Sweetwater; two beautiful grandchildren, Olivia and Taylor Fairweather; beloved sister and brother-in-law, Barbara (Bob) Taylor; several nieces and nephews; friends and extended family. Visitation will be Friday, January 13, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 14, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel officiated by Pastor Brian Williamson. Burial will be in Boynton Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements were made by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.