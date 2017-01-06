Week of 1/9/17

BEAUTIFUL 3 PIECE FLORAL COUCH – sofa and chair set, excellent condition. $400 OBO. 207/991-2909. 2TS2-3

WILL PICK UP UNWANTED – washers & dryers. Free. 423/718-5966. TS2

ROUGH SAWN LUMBER – 1×6 to 1×12 width to 8’ to 12’ length for sale. 540± boards. $1,000 firm. 423/447-7646. TS2

SALE SALE SALE – cash & carry, 4x4x16 Pt, $13.99; 2x4x16 Pt, $7.75; 2x8x16 Pt, $13.99 at Daus Building Supply, 949-2820. TS2

OL’BOY APPLIANCE REPAIR – Carl A. Smith, appliance technician, 949-5654, 423/260-4227, 423/243-8350. 4TS2-5

FOR RENT – 1 or 2BR trailer, $450 per month, plus deposit. Water paid. 949-3336. TS2

FOR RENT – nice 2BR apartment, water, appliances furnished. $450 plus deposit, no pets, no smoking, references required. 949-2698. 2TS2-3

HOUSE FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA on East Valley Road in Sequatchie County. Water furnished. Deposit $200 & $425 a month. Call 423/802-0489. 2TS2-3

WANTED – 1967 or 1968 GMC pickup, running or not. Call 423/785-6914. TS2

FOR RENT – 1BR/1BA, Dunlap (upstairs unit). $425 per month + $225 deposit. No smoking, no pets. Text 423/280-3769. 2TS2-3

FOR SALE – trained beagles. 423/762-6772. BS2

FOR SALE – 9599 Griffith Road Pikeville. 3/2 bonus room, double garage/storage, NEW METAL ROOF 1+/-Acre, $134k. Owner Agent Collier & Co Realty LLC, 423-619-0957 (not listed MLS yet). BTS2

FOR SALE – 2007 Hyundai Tucson, sunroof, loaded, 1-owner, 225k, $3,500. 533-2267. BS2

FOR LEASE OR SALE – Meadow View Ln. 4/2 w/ living and den, handicap ramp. $850 month. No Smokers/No Sec 8. Collier & Company Realty LLC 423-619-0957. 31911 SR 30 Pikeville TN 37367. BS2

FOR LEASE – 32015 SR 30 Pikeville. 3/2 w/garage/storage ½ acre. $700 month. No smokers/No Sec 8. 423-619-0957. BTS2

LOST – Scrappy is missing from Twin Lakes area. Last seen December 21. Poor health, needs medicines. 423/490-5213. B1S2

FOR RENT – late model D/W, 3 BR, 2BR, hardwood floors, appliances, C/H/A, Cagle Mountain, $490 plus deposit. 423/667-2629. 2TS1-2

FOR SALE – Kenmore dryer, $50; workout treadmill, $25; 6.5 Troybilt pressure washer, $100; assorted tools, riding mowers, push mowers. Layaway plan. 881-4641. B1S2

IPHONE REPAIR – 304-5619. 4TS2-5

FOR LEASE OR SALE – 32 Little Circle Pikeville. 3/1 w/garage $600 month. No Smokers/No Sec 8. Collier & Company Realty LLC 423-619-0957. 31911 SR 30 Pikeville TN 37367. BS2

FIREWOOD FOR SALE – oak, hickory, $50 rick. 423/991-3175, 931/319-5203. 6B49-3S50-4

FOR SALE/LEASE – Mt. Airy townhome #4, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, fireplace, hardwood and tile throughout. Owner financing available. Asking $159,500. Call Dennis Mills at 423/618-0091. TNTS42

DODGE NEON – 141k miles. Good tires, $2,500. 423/881-4211. B1S2

CHEVY S10 TRUCK – 2000, good mileage. $3,600. 423/881-4211. B1S2

FOR SALE – corner of Cumberland Avenue & Grove Street (old feed store). $225k. 423/447-8462. 4B51-3S52-3

TN HANDYMAN & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – from roof to basement, we do it all. Fences, pressure washing. 50% off all labor through January. 423/881-4641. B1S2

1 ROOM CABIN – $325, all utilities paid. 423/488-9482. TNT1S2

ABANDONED – 1999 Ford F150, VIN# 1FTDX18W9VKC64020. January 11, storage and mechanic work. 423/637-9500. T1S2

DRIVERS – Regional & OTR. Excellent pay + rider program. Family medical/dental benefits. Great hometime + weekends. CDL-A, 1 year experience. 877-758-3905. 2BS1-2

REMODELING COMPANY – seeking foreman with knowledge in all phases of remodeling. Year-round work, pay depends on experience, must have own truck and tools and be professional. 762-1226. TNTS1

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates. Cell 902-3013. 6TS50-4

FOR RENT – 16×70 3BR, 2BA, appliances C/H/A, Cagle Mountain, $460 plus deposit. 423/667-2629. 2TS1-2

HOUSE FOR SALE – start your new year in your new home. Completely updated, 3BR, 1BA w/new kitchen including D/W & appliances, complete new central A/C & heat, new water heater, paint, floors, etc. $87,500 w/poss. RTO w/down payment of $5,500, payment of $695/month. Includes your property taxes and insurance. Can be seen at 308 Birchwood in Pikeville. Call 423/533-2110 or 447-7981. B1-2S52-2

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

CLEANING SERVICE – senior discounts. Call 554-3925. 6TS50-4

3BR, 1.5BA HOUSE FOR RENT – Dunlap, $650 month. Call or text 615/417-1115 or 423/240-9624. 4BS42-45

DOG SITTING – home-style boarding. Happy Paws, 949-5950. TNTS34

SWAFFORD SEPTIC SERVICE – Bledsoe, Rhea, Sequatchie, Van Buren. All churches 10% discount. 423/447-2410, 423/448-0452. Randall Swafford, 25 years experience. 8B45-2S46-3

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. 30TS47-25

FOR RENT – 1BR apartment, utilities furnished, $550 plus deposit. Barker Acres, 949-3457. TNTS47

LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSES, REGISTERED NURSES – 12 hour shifts, Certified Nursing Assistants, housekeeping assistants, cooks & dietary aides, day & evening shifts. Soddy Daisy Health Care, competitive wages, great benefits. Apply at soddydaisyhealthcare.com. 12TS47-7

3BR HOUSE IN DUNLAP – $650. Call 937/604-5672. TNTS47

WOOD FOR SALE – seasoned, delivered and dumped. Price pending on length of delivery. We want to be fair. 423/881-3050, please leave message. B35-1S36-2

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Kieth, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. 26B31-5S32-6

CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS39

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT1S1

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

FOR RENT – $550 month plus $550 deposit, 1,600 sf office building, by Dunlap courthouse, C/H/A, can be used for retail or storage also. 423/488-9482. TNTS39

HANDYMAN – electric work, plumbing, general handyman work, pressure washing. Ron 423/488-1437. 12TS42-2

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

SMITH’S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8” to 36”, gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS36-18

INDOOR SALE – Cartwright Church of God, 5-family. 1773 Cartwright Loop. January 12 & 13, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Large men’s clothes, baby clothes, Home Interior, etc. Food available, some free stuff. Weather permitting. TS2