Lena Rose Earvin, 89, of Hollywood, Alabama, formerly of Whitwell, made her journey to her heavenly home on Tuesday, December 13, 2016.

Lena Rose was a member of the Whitwell Church of Christ and a long time employee of Hooper Funeral Home.

The daughter of the late Sam and Josephine Billingsly Swafford, she was also preceded in death by her husband James C. Earvin; son, James Kenneth Earvin; daughter; Patricia A. Earvin; three sisters and one brother.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Rose (Jerry) Washington of Hollywood, Alabama, and Cheryl E. Poe of Huntsville, Alabama; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at the funeral home chapel on Saturday, December 17 at 1:00 p.m. with Minister Adam Boggess officiating. Burial followed at Whitwell Memorial Cemetery.

