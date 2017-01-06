Junior M. Hankins, 77, of Pikeville, died with family by his side Thursday, December 8, 2016.

He loved being with his family, gardening, watching football, and playing checkers of which he was once the checker champion of Bledsoe County. Junior was a member of the Shepherd’s Chapel Church.

Junior was preceded in death by parents, James Woodard and Maddie Ethel Pendergrass Hankins; sister, Virginia Sweat; brothers, Aaron, Thomas, and Phillip Hankins.

Left behind to cherish Junior’s memory is his wife of fifty-four years, Juanita Sue Angel Hankins; daughter, Sonya Hankins Nale (William Ingram), Pikeville; son, Stanley M. (Ann) Hankins, Dayton; grandchildren, Brad Hankins and Stephanie (Mike) Slater, San Diego, California, Shelby and John Mark Nale, Pikeville; great-grandson, Jack Slater, San Diego, California; sisters, Verneil Fields, Carolyn Mason, Barbara (Marlon) Wilson, Bonnie Woody; brothers, James (Betty Sue) Hankins, Crossville, Jerry (Pat) Hankins, Pikeville, Randall (Carol) Hankins, Pikeville; special sister Linda Crabtree, Ocala, Florida; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

A Celebration of Life was at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 10, in the funeral home chapel with William Ingram and Stanley Hankins officiating. Burial was in Iron Hill Cemetery.

