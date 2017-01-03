Vicky Wood

Vicky Kay Watson Wood, 42, of Dayton, died Friday, December 23, 2016. She attended Victory Baptist Church. Her father, Billy Ray Atnip; and granddaughter, Zaylee Watson, preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Jonathan Wood of Dayton; children, Lacey (Matt) Walker of Pikeville, and Josh (Shay) Watson of Pikeville; grandchildren, Zane Walker, Makayla Evans, Bralynn Watson, Zayden Watson and Adrien Evans; mother, Carolyn Williams of Sparta; sisters, Marie Swindell of Sparta, Walishia (Wayne) Selby of Sparta; mother-in-law, Loretta Rose Wood, Spring City; father-in-law, Joseph Daniel Wood, Sr., Athens; brother-in-law, Joseph Daniel Wood, Jr., Dayton; sister-in-law, Kristina Day, Dayton; and several nieces and nephews. Services for Mrs. Wood were held December 28 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Wayne Sullivan officiating. The burial was in Watson Chapel Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements were made by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.