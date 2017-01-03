Thomas F. Carlton, 94, born in Pikeville, and a resident of Soddy Daisy for 40 years, died at his home Saturday, December 31, 2016. He was of a member of Falling Water Church of God in Hixson, a WW II veteran and a prisoner of war. He was preceded in death by his wife, Viola Carlton; infant son; parents, A.L. and Ruth Carlton; five brothers; and two sisters. He is survived by daughters, Jean (Bill) Rothfolk of Dayton and Diane Robinson of Athens, Georgia; sons, Bill (Wilma) Carlton of Dayton, Jerry (Linda) Carlton of Texas, and Dean (Sarah) Carlton of Soddy Daisy; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Norma Lee Hastings of Dayton and Lassie McClure of Lakeland, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 4, at noon in the funeral home chapel officiated by Bro. Freddie Marler. Burial was in Rigsby Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.