Mattie A. Stewart, 92, of Pikeville, went home to live with Jesus on Saturday, December 24, 2016. She had a great love for gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family. Her love of ironing was well known throughout the county. Mattie was preceded in death by husband, Milton Stewart; son, Johnny Stewart; daughters, Ludia Davis and Winnie Jean Stewart; brothers, Jim, Arnold, Carl, Porter, Frankie; sisters Carrie, Laura, Cora, and Zella; parents, Johnny and Emmaline Troglin; daughters-in-law Barbara and Linda Stewart. Left behind to cherish Mattie’s memory are her children, Willard Stewart, Carl (Paula) Stewart, Eugene Stewart, Mattie Presley, Ruth (Mike) Parker, Marvell (Jim) Keedy, Mammie (Jeff) Gore; 24 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren with one to be born soon; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A Celebration of Life was held Wednesday, December 28 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jimmy Williams officiating. Burial was in Newton Cemetery in Cumberland County. Online condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com. Pikeville Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.