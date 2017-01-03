Johnny William Britt, 76, of Ooltewah passed away on January 2, 2016 at Parkridge Medical Center in Chattanooga. Johnny was a longtime resident of Rhea County, and truck driver employed by Aggrate Trucking in Panama City, Florida for several years. He retired from Operating Engineers Local 917 of Chattanooga. Johnny loved his family more than anything. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Clyde and Minnie Lee Smith Britt; one brother, Grady Britt; his first wife, Joanne Hancock Britt; and one daughter, Vickie Broadwell. Survivors are his wife, Wilma Jo Jackson Britt of Ooltewah; five children, Rhonda Dame of Spring City, Debi Settles of Sale Creek, and Lynda Britt, Andy Britt and Nathan Britt, all from Spring City; three step-daughters, Judith Frazier of Ooltewah, Anne Ricketts of Soddy Daisy, and Carole Smith of Pikeville; one sister, Phyllis Britt of Michigan; 26 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. His service is Thursday, January 5 at 1:00 p.m. EST in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jimmy Jewell officiating. Interment will be in Collier Cemetery in Bledsoe County. Visitation was held Wednesday, January 4 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. EST. Please visit www.coultergarrisonfuneralhome.com to share condolences. Arrangements were made by Coulter-Garrison Funeral Home, Inc. in Dayton.