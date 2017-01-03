Jeannene Agee

Jeannene H. Agee, 85 of Union, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2016. Jeannene really enjoyed being a part of the Teamsters Retirees Club and the ABF Friends Dinner Club. She loved to garden and work outside, spend time with her family and was a loving wife, mother, and Grangran that will be deeply missed. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Samuel Perry Agee; daughter, Karen Agee; grandchildren, Christopher Neatherton, Katrina Hayes, Catlin (Steve) Bailey, Catherine (Craig) Turnbull, Carolyn (Kyle) Kixmiller; great-grandchildren: Caleb, Joshua, Anna, Sophia, Josiah, Molly, Serena, Maria and Abraham. Jeannene was expecting her first great-great-grandchild in the spring. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Major and Della Serena (Hoge) Hamilton; infant son, Rex Perry Agee; five sisters and seven brothers. Services were held December 22 at the Kindred Funeral Home in Englewood with her grandsons-in-law, Steve Bailey and Craig Turnbull officiating. Internment was at Minnich Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.