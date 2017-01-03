Eddie Roberts, 74, of Pikeville, died at his home Friday, December 30, 2016. He was of a member of New Hope Baptist Church. He was retired from TVA as a lineman and a 50 year member of the IBEW. He was a charter member of the Tennessee Racking Horse Association. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Boring; father, Max Roberts; step-father, Austin Boring; brother, Johnny Roberts; and brother-in-law, Mickey Harwood. He is survived by his wife, Connie Roberts of Pikeville; sons, Joey (Donna) Roberts of Pikeville, Tim (Teresa) Roberts of Niota, and Eric (Lara) Wiley of Pikeville; step-sons, Landon Wiley and Tim Atterton of Chattanooga; step-daughter, Tammy Tuck of Jasper; grandchildren, Dustin (Amanda), Jordan (Kayla), Madilyn, Savannah, Aspen, and Claira; great-grandchildren, Bristol and Ainsley; step-mother, Leona Roberts; siblings, Maxine Harwood of Pikeville, Mary McAuthur of Chattanooga, Tom (Peggy) Roberts of Pikeville, Jimmy Roberts of Pikeville, and Wanda (Barry) Yeargan of Pikeville. Graveside services were held January 2 at Collier Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.