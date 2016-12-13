Wilma Holland Johnson

Wilma H. Johnson, 87 of Pikeville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 1, 2016. She was of the Baptist faith. Wilma loved quilting and fishing. Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Flay Johnson; parents, Aaron and Oma Hitchcock Holland; sister, Ila Pursley Vanwinkle; brothers, Milton, James “Parker,” Grady, and Wenton Holland. Left behind to cherish Wilma’s memory are her son, Jamie (Linda) Johnson; grandchildren, Jeremiah Johnson and Kimberly (Trent) Robbins; great-grandchildren, Jarrett and Melea Johnson and Charles and Kyle Robbins; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Funeral services were Saturday December 3 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Danny Lee officiating. Burial was in Pikeville City Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com. Pikeville Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.