Randall Wade DeWeese

Wade Deweese, 76, of Pikeville, passed from this life Monday, December 12, 2016. He was a member and attended Pikeville Church of God. Wade worked at Taft Youth Center as Water Treatment Plant Operator for 36 years. In his free time he loved rabbit hunting, gardening, dancing, and wagon riding. Wade served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of American Legion Post 66 and the VFW Post 5033, and also served as a member of the Bledsoe County Honor Guard. Wade was preceded in death by parents, Ray and Mildred Deweese; sister, Darlene Wheeler; and niece, Stephanie Deweese Cameron. Left behind to cherish Wade’s memory are his son, Martin (Carla) Deweese, Pikeville; brothers, Harold (Alice) Deweese, and John Deweese, Pikeville; sister, Dorothy Smith, Shreveport, Louisiana; grandchildren, Jason (Kim) Myers and Harlee Deweese; great-grandchildren, Bailee Stone and Brody Myers; several nieces, nephews, and friends. A Celebration of Life is being held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 15 with Bishop James Dunn officiating. Burial will be in Walling Cemetery. The family received friends from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, December 14. Online condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com. Pikeville Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.