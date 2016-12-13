Diana Lee Panter, 48, of Pikeville died Monday, December 5, 2016 at her home. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Barbara K. Hyatt and Samuel Thomas Prevatt; and uncles, Terry R. Prevatt and Jerry Wayne Prevatt. Survivors include her husband, Robert Panter, Jr.; children, Shea Mitchell, Alyssa Scheidt, Taylor Oliveira, all of California; four grandchildren; parents, Linda Dianne and John Collins, Crossville; sisters, Rayven Collins, Crossville, Tammy Royal, of California; brother, Russell Mitchell of Califorina; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Services were held Saturday, December 10, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Panter Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were Keith Burgess, Eddie Eller, Danny Sanchez, Harry Orr, Toby Velasco and James Gore. Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements were made by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.