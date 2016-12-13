Clara Mae Brown

Clara Mae “Gigi” Brown, 85, of Pikeville, went to be with the Lord Friday, December 9, 2016. She was a member and attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Clara had many hobbies such as cooking, arranging flowers, taking care of chickens, and last but not least, spending time with her grandchildren. Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Arlon J. C. Brown; daughters, Nyla Rose Brock and Betty Sue Brock; sons, Franklin and Lonnie Brock, and Edward Brown; parents, Charlie and Johnnie Elizabeth Phelps Lowery; sister, Louise Bridgeman. Left behind to cherish Clara’s memory are her children, James A. Brown, Dorothy (JC) Nix, Pikeville, and Martha Clark, Oak Ridge; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Pauline Hood, Pikeville; daughters-in-law, Norma Brock, Pikeville, Kay Brock and Teresa Brock of California; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. A Celebration of Life was held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 13 in the funeral home chapel with Elder J. R. Bridgeman officiating. Burial was in Henson Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com. Pikeville Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.