Week of 12/12/16

CASE KNIVES – huge selection! Zippo lighters & hand warmers, Carhartt utility bags, Case shirts, license plates & more. Hurry in for Christmas at Daus Building Supply, 423/949-2820. 2TS50-51

FREE – will pick up unwanted washers & dryers. Call 423/718-5966. 2TS50-51

OL’BOY APPLIANCE REPAIR – Carl A. Smith, appliance technician, 949-5654, 423/260-4227, 423/243-8350. 4TS50-1

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates. Cell 902-3013. 6TS50-4

CLEANING SERVICE – senior discounts. Call 554-3925. 6TS50-4

2BR TRAILER FOR RENT – $300 month. 423/243-8802. TS50

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA, like new, no pets, no inside smoking. $600. 423/582-0453. 2TS50-51

FOR RENT – doublewide trailer, Wheeler Mountain. 448-9214. BS50

MARTEN TRANSPORT – a leading refrigerated carrier, is now hiring in Chattanooga, TN for: Refrigeration Technician. Competitive pay based on experience & full benefits including: Medical/Dental/Vision Insurance, +401(K). Paid vacation & holidays. Apply online today: www.marten.com/careers.html EEOE functioning under an AAP

REMODELED KITCHEN – microwave and dishwasher for sale. $75 each. 447-3012. B49S50

GIFT CERTIFICATES, ANY AMOUNT – Music Makers. 949-7855. 2B49-50S50-51

3 LOST BLACK & TAN BEAGLES – last seen on Valley View. Our 9-year-old son’s first rabbit dogs. They do have tags and collars. If seen please call 423/322-2683 or 423/881-3098. Leave message if no answer. B49S50

FEEDER PIGS – $50, Hampshire & Yorkshire mix, leave message or text 423/667-8709. B49S50

FIREWOOD FOR SALE – oak, hickory, $50 rick. 423/991-3175, 931/319-5203. 6B49-3S50-4

CHILD’S GUITAR – $39, Music Makers. 949-7855. 2B49-50S50-51

BLEDSOE TAXI SERVICE – Let us handle the driving. Monday-Sunday, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. CST. Must call for appointment. 423/664-7804. B49S50

PIANO, GUITAR LESSONS – Music Makers, Pikeville & Dunlap. 423/949-7855. 2B49-50S50-51

FOR RENT – Nice 2 bedroom apartment. Water, appliances furnished. $450 plus deposit. 949-2698. T49S50

4—20” TIRES – came off Chevy Traverse, $100, 949-2554. T49S50

FOR SALE – grass-fed beef, no growth hormones or antibiotics, whole or half. 423/667-4136. 2T49-50S50-51

FEEDER PIGS – $50, Hampshire & Yorkshire mix, leave message or text 423/667-8709. T49S50

FOR SALE – like new, Maytag washer/dryer. $175 OBO. 599-4395. 2TS49-50

HANDYMAN SERVICES – carpentry, flooring, painting, pressure washing. Free estimates, 423/280-2295. 4T49-1S50-1

FOR RENT – 2BR, 2BA, 14×70, fireplace, hardwood floors, front & rear decks with awnings, appliances, C/H. $440 plus deposit. 667-2629. 2T49-50S50-51

FOR RENT – Dunlap 2BR MH, clean. References, $450 month & deposit. 423/653-6199. T49S50

FOR RENT – late model D/W, 3BR, 2BA, hardwood floors, appliances, C/H/A, wrap around porch, Cagle Mountain, $600 plus deposit. 423/667-2629. 2T49-50S50-51

FACTORY SALE – Out of Business! All types of office furniture, desks, filing cabinets, leather chairs, pictures, chairs, sewing machines, material, clothing – jogging suits, fleece shirts and pants, cold weather underwear, antiques, miscellaneous items. December 10, 16, 17, 19, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. CST, Hwy. 283, Whitwell. Beside Ace Hardware at top of hill. T49S50

LIEN SALE – 06/96 Chevy Lumina, VIN# 2G1WL52M2T1210468. 10/95 Chevy S10, VIN# 1GCCS1447T8122337. 11/97 GMC Sierra pickup, VIN# 1GTEC19WE521400. For towing and storage fees, December 16. 949-5150. T49S50

FOR SALE – 2001 Saturn, new battery & alternator, needs A/C compressor. $900 OBO. 762-8840. T49S50

FOR SALE – wheat straw, $3.25 at the barn. 949-2891. 2TS49-50

OAK FIREWOOD FOR SALE – $35 rick. 881-4017. BS49-50

CENTRAL BOILER – Classic Edge OUTDOOR WOOD FURNACE. Easy to operate and maintain. Call today, Chuck Cook, H# 447-6995, C# 290-4111. TNB30S31

SWAFFORD SEPTIC SERVICE – Bledsoe, Rhea, Sequatchie, Van Buren. All churches 10% discount. 423/447-2410, 423/448-0452. Randall Swafford, 25 years experience. 8B45-2S46-3

I WILL STAY WITH THE ELDERLY – in Pikeville/Dunlap area day/night. 423/448-0952, leave message. 4BS49-52

1999 CROWN VIC – 64,000 miles, $4,500; handicap electric lift, paid $2,800, will take $1,200; Jazzy electric wheelchair, $200. 949-3969. 2T48-49S49-50

SEASONAL HELP WANTED – The Bread Basket on Signal Mountain. Apply in store. Call Anson, 423/504-5485. 4T46-49S47-50

IPHONE REPAIR – I can repair most problems, broken screens, bad cameras, etc. Call 423/304-5619, free estimates. 4TS48-51

PROFESSIONAL FARM FENCING – 32 years experience. Free estimates. References available. Jobs done right and on time. Jason, 423/533-2799. 4BS47-50

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. 30TS47-25

FOR RENT – 1BR apartment, utilities furnished, $550 plus deposit. Barker Acres, 949-3457. TNTS47

LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSES, REGISTERED NURSES – 12 hour shifts, Certified Nursing Assistants, housekeeping assistants, cooks & dietary aides, day & evening shifts. Soddy Daisy Health Care, competitive wages, great benefits. Apply at soddydaisyhealthcare.com. 12TS47-7

WOOD FOR SALE – seasoned, delivered and dumped. Price pending on length of delivery. We want to be fair. 423/881-3050, please leave message. B35-1S36-2

FOR RENT – 1 room (8×10), full bathroom in adjacent building, $325 (includes all utilities) plus $200 deposit. References required. 423/488-9482. TNTS45

FALL IS HERE – time to make your house look great again. Call Paint Pro for your free quote, 423/949-6285, 423/490-5741. Licensed w/references. 8TS44-51

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

K&W TREE SERVICE – licensed, dependable with competitive rates. Keven, 423/949-8605. 5T45-49S46-50

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS39

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT1S1

3BR, 1.5BA HOUSE FOR RENT – Dunlap, $650 month. Call or text 615/417-1115 or 423/240-9624. 4BS42-45

3BR HOUSE IN DUNLAP – $650. Call 937/604-5672. TNTS47

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

FOR RENT – $550 month plus $550 deposit, 1,600 sf office building, by Dunlap courthouse, C/H/A, can be used for retail or storage also. 423/488-9482. TNTS39

HANDYMAN – electric work, plumbing, general handyman work, pressure washing. Ron 423/488-1437. 12TS42-2

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

FOR SALE/LEASE – Mt. Airy townhome #4, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, fireplace, hardwood and tile throughout. Owner financing available. Asking $159,500. Call Dennis Mills at 423/618-0091. TNTS42

DISH TV – BEST DEAL EVER! Only $39.99/mo. Plus $14.99/mo Internet (where avail.) Free Streaming. Free Install (up to 6 rooms.) Free HD-DVR. Call 1-800-423-6015. TP-BTS50

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types, 24-hour mobile service. 423/881-3368. 10BS42-51

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Kieth, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. 26B31-5S32-6

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

9th ANNUAL UNRESERVED FALL AUCTION December 17, 2016 @ 9:00am Farm, Construction, Logging, Trucks & Trailers. Running 1 Auction Ring with Proxi-bid Internet Bidding. 5930 Hwy 128 S, Savannah, Tn. 38372. Estate Sell Out including Guns, Hunting Gear, Decoys, Supplies, and much-much more! The Great South Auction Group TNFL #5497. If there are any questions, give our office a call at 731-926-2486 or visit gsa-live.net! TP-BTS50

SMITH’S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8” to 36”, gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS36-18

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNT27S27

DOG SITTING – home-style boarding. Happy Paws, 949-5950. TNTS34

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

