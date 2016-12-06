Martha Jean Turner, 78, of Pikeville, went to be with the Lord Friday, December 2, 2016.Martha loved reading and working with her flowers. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Leon Turner; parents, J. B. Caldwell and Flora Mae Steele Turner; brothers, Benjamin Mark Steele and Patrick Caldwell; sister, Elsie Mae Popphan. Left behind to cherish Martha’s memory are her sisters, Nellie Burke of Ohio, Diane Thrower of Pikeville; brothers, Robert and Guy Wayne Steele, Georgia; several nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service was Tuesday, December 6, at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com. Pikeville Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.