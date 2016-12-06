Marianna Jean Dotson, 84, fell asleep in death on November 25, 2016. She was born on January 19, 1932 to the late Leslie and Mildred Ross Moore in Danville, Illinois. She married Robert J. Dotson on May 3, 1952. Shortly thereafter they moved to Sanford, Florida, and in 1968 they started a full-time ministry that carried them all over the United States. Her husband, Robert, passed away in 1993 and in 1995 not having any family to help care for her she moved to Pikeville, where she could be with close friends to help her as her health declined. Marianna is survived by many special friends, Anona Artz, Curtis and Sheila Clark, Betty Cobb, Jerry, Jo, and Laurie Cross, Lynda Lewis, Jeff Harris and Amber White, all of Pikeville; Teddy, April and Vanessa Dunn, Paul and Coleen Kincaid, Dayton; Grace and David Robertson, Dunlap; Makayla and Alex Granthan, Sale Creek; Candace and Andrew Burton, Reno, Nevada; a niece-in-law Teddy Price of Armington, Illinois; and also many more friends throughout the United States. She considered the staff and residents of BCNH as close friends throughout her nine-year stay there. A memorial service will be held in the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Pikeville on Saturday, December 24, at 2 p.m. CST with Jerry Cross and Curtis Clark officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until service time on Saturday. Online condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com. Pikeville Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.