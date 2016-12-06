Frances Roman

Frances Romans, 87, of Pikeville, went to be with the Lord Friday, December 3, 2016. She attended Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Frances loved taking care of others and especially her family. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Romans; parents, James Doc and Ora Brewer Evans; brother, James Evans; grandchild, Jason Fields; nephew, Charles Evans; niece, Stephanie Cameron; great-nephew, Jacob Alley. Left behind to cherish Frances’ memory are her daughter, Pamela Romans, Pikeville; grandson, Ronald L. (Danelle) Fields, Jr., Akron, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Aris Kole Fields and Abby Underwood; sisters, Naomi (Hank) Viers, Haysi, Virginia, Alice (Harold) Deweese, and Deborah (Dallas) Roberson, Pikeville; brothers, Steven Gerald (Diane) Evans, Oklahoma City, Frank A. (Nancy) Evans, Soddy Daisy, William Clayton (Barbara) Evans, Spencer, and Robert (Arlene) Evans, Pikeville; several nieces, nephew, and friends. A Celebration of Life was held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 6 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Darrell Evans and Bro. Ronny Colvard officiating. Burial was in Pikeville Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com. Pikeville Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.